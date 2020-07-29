Kendall Jenner shows off her 'serene' and 'peaceful' L.A. home

Kendall Jenner’s days might be filled with flashing lights and paparazzi, but when she’s home, she’s surrounded by pure tranquility.

The 24-year-old supermodel showed off her Los Angeles house in the new issue of Architectural Digest, and her décor style is more understated and bohemian than the rest of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” family.

Jenner lounges in the sitting room of her bedroom suite. William Abranowicz/ Architectural Digest

“I like a house that has character,” she told the magazine. “When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe.”

“My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy,” she added. “So I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

The cozy living room features a warm fireplace at one end with two sofas facing each other, accented with earthy tones, organic textures and vintage textiles.

The living room feels warm and down-to-earth. William Abranowicz/ Architectural Digest

“I’m not a huge party person,” she said. “There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here. I like turning on music, lighting the fireplace and candles, and watching NBA games with my friends.”

And for someone who owns a very coveted wardrobe, it’s no surprise that Jenner’s closet is not just a walk-in — it’s a entirely separate room. She repurposed two of the home’s five bedrooms into a pair of glam and fitting rooms.

Jenner's closet takes up a whole bedroom! William Abranowicz/ Architectural Digest

Colorful pairs of shoes and bags sit on a vintage Malayer rug in the closet, while racks and shelves organize her extensive fashion collection.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished here,” she said. “This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like. In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”

See the full story in the September Style issue of Architectural Digest. Architectural Digest

See more pictures and read the full feature in the September issue of Architectural Digest.