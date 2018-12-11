Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Fans of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will recognize this sprawling abode — at least from the outside.

The contemporary Mediterranean estate, used as a "stand-in" home for exterior shots of Kris Jenner's family home in early seasons of the reality show, was on the market for $5.25 million before recently selling to a new owner.

This lovely villa isn't Kris Jenner's real house, but it stands in for it on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

According to price history on Zillow, the residence had been on the market since 2007 and was first listed for $12 million.

As many followers of the Kardashians/Jenners know, the family members have California properties in Calabasas and Hidden Hills. This estate, however, is located in Studio City.

So why use a fake house? To protect the privacy of the family.

When the E! series first began airing in 2007, the Kardashians and Jenners used real footage of their homes, but quickly learned this was affecting their safety when viewers figured out their addresses.

Kim Kardashian West explained their decision to use "stand-in" home exteriors during a 2014 Mobio Insider Q&A.

“I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate and had to call the police on several occasions,” she said, adding that people would even hop her gate. "After that we realized how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes.”

The interior shots, however, are filmed in the stars’ actual homes.

While this recently-sold Studio City property isn't actually the Jenners' house, it still is a real house — and it’s gorgeous inside.

The fabulous living room of Kris Jenner's "fake" house on "KUWTK." Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Named “The Iredell Estate,” the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence has all the makings of a fancy celebrity mansion, including a massive living room with stone fireplace, as well as a media room with a bar and a home office with a beautiful chandelier.

The screening room is a great place to watch episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Right?! Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

We'd love to work in this home office! Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The gourmet chef’s kitchen features another stunning light fixture hanging above a center island topped with granite.

This spacious kitchen is perfect for a big family. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Other amenities include a wine cellar with a tasting room, as well as an outdoor kitchen.

The master suite is fit for a star too, featuring a large private patio, dual walk-in closets, a luxurious bathroom and private access to the saltwater pool and jacuzzi.

The master bedroom is fit for a star. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Think of all the spa days you could hold in this bathroom! Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

See more photos of the interior at Douglas Elliman.