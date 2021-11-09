Bella Hadid opens up about mental health struggles: 'Social media is not real'

Willow Smith has inspired Bella Hadid to get candid about her mental health struggles.

In a revealing Instagram post on Tuesday, the model shared a video of Smith, 21, talking about anxiety and self-doubt. In the short clip, the "Red Table Talk" co-host encouraged people who are feeling unsure of themselves to realize that everyone else experiences the same inner struggle from time to time.

“People forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that and trying to cover it up in some way," she said.

After listening to Smith's inspiring message, Hadid summoned the bravery to get raw with her own followers and share some personal struggles.

"I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this," she wrote alongside a series of photos of herself in tears. In the last one, she's hooked up to an IV.

“This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now. Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that," she wrote.

In her lengthy post, Hadid explained that it helps to know "you're not alone" and she sent a message of hope to any of her followers who may be struggling.

"So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides," she wrote. "But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."

The model did not elaborate on the source of her mental anguish, but she has been open about her struggle to manage Lyme disease in the past and posted a series of photos of herself hooked up to an IV in February.

In her post on Tuesday, Hadid said it took her a while to learn that she was going to experience extreme highs and lows with her mental health, and said she's "had enough breakdowns and burnouts" to learn one major life lesson.

"If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself," she reflected.

The 25-year-old closed her message by explaining why she decided to share her personal struggles on her Instagram account.

"Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you," she wrote.