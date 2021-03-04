Keke Palmer’s mom shares secret to raising a child star
Keke Palmer’s mom, Sharon, shares daughter’s journey from Nickelodeon’s “True Jackson, VP” to “Hustlers” on “Through Moms Eyes” with TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones.
Sheinelle Jones visits the mothers of celebrities to talk about their famous offspring through mom's eyes
