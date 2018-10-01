Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

There's nothing I hate more that swimsuit shopping. If it were an option, I'd never do it again.

After finally finding a swimsuit I'm comfortable in, I've (fortunately) decided not to adopt a summer hermit lifestyle. It's called a MiracleSuit, and folks — it really is.

Full of skepticism with a little bit of hope, I was first drawn to these suits because the tagline is, "Look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds." I know — yeah right. I figured that on the unlikely chance this actually turned out to be true the suit would be so tight I'd struggle for air.

Thank goodness that turned out not to be the case. The suit is snug, for sure, but it feels like everything is secure, not uncomfortable.

This is the first one I purchased (I now have two) mostly because up until this point in life I've only felt comfortable in black swimsuits:

Must Have Oceanus Ruched One Piece Swimsuit, $154, Bloomingdales

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

And don't worry, they come in a variety of sizes: 6 to 18 and 16W to 18W.

My second main concern was that any suit capable of making me me look 10 pounds lighter would also be ... to put it lightly ... not-so-chic.

Again — thank goodness — that was not the case.

I now have two MiracleSuits. Both are black, because at this point I'm still recovering from my steer-clear-of-attention-grabbing-swimsuits mindset, but I have my eye on some of the brand's more colorful suits.

Caravan Odyssey One-Piece Swimsuit, $174, Nordstrom

Fine, this may not technically qualify as "colorful," but it's progress for me.

Solitaire Tatiana One Piece Swimsuit, $166, Nordstrom

But is the MiracleSuit worth it?

My final concern was the price. Don't get me wrong, a swimsuit over $100 is pricey. But, let me tell you — while they range from $128 to $184 — I really consider the suits worth it. The two that I have feel really well-made, so I have big hopes that they will last for a few years.

Plus, they've honestly given me more confidence. I consider that money well-spent!

For some less expensive options, check out our other guides on scoring the best bathing suits for the summer: