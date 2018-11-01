Get Stuff We Love

Tony Awards 2018: See all the best red carpet looks!

These red carpet looks deserve a standing ovation!
by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
The Tony Awards were full of cheerful, floral prints.
Rachel Brosnahan attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10 in New York City.Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Stars were dressed to impress at the Tony Awards!

Celebrities stepped out to celebrate the best of Broadway at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday.

Bold, cheerful florals popped up everywhere this year with stars like Carey Mulligan, Rachel Brosnahan and Anna Wintour embracing looks that echoed the red carpet’s rose-covered wall.

Long-sleeved dresses were also a big trend along with metallic dresses and chic pantsuits.

Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Kerry Washington Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The “Scandal” actress lit up the red carpet in a silver jumpsuit with a long cape and beaded embellishments. Washington will soon return to Broadway in the play “American Son.”

Tina Fey

Tina Fey attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Tina Fey Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Fey, whose musical adaptation of “Mean Girls” was up for several Tony Awards, glittered in a feathered, silver gown.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Rachel Brosnahan Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star looked stunning in a long-sleeved, floral Dolce & Gabbana gown, which happened to coordinate perfectly with the wall of roses behind her.

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Chita Rivera Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The Broadway legend looked beautiful in a sleek, off-the-shoulder red gown with an embellished, sheer wrap and coordinating red handbag. Rivera was honored with a special award for lifetime achievement in the theater.

Josh Groban

Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The singer, who co-hosted the 2018 Tonys with Sara Bareilles, had fun with color on the red carpet, wearing a bright purple suit with a silver bow tie and tortoise-rimmed glasses. His girlfriend, actress and writer Schuyler Helford, looked stunning in a blush pink gown with a long train.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Evan Agostini / AP

The Boss looked dapper in an all-black suit while his wife, singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, looked elegant in a white gown with a black, feathered clutch. Springsteen was honored with a special Tony for his show, "Springsteen on Broadway."

Lauren Ambrose

Lauren Ambrose attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Lauren Ambrose Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The actress, who is currently playing Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady,” wore a beautiful Oscar de la Renta gown with whimsical, bird-themed embellishments.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Carey Mulligan Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The “Mudbound” star looked elegant in a chic, floral dress paired with a swept-back bob and simple stud earrings.

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Katharine McPhee Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The actress looked stunning in a strapless Zac Posen gown with delicate, floral detailing down the waist. The “Waitress” star paired with look with a chic, blunt bob with bangs.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Anna Wintour Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The icon struck the perfect note (as always) in her belted yellow dress with floral embellishments that echoed the flowery wall on the Tony's red carpet.

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Laurie Metcalf Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The actress wore a striking, off-the-shoulder, black-and-white Christian Siriano gown. Metcalf, who recently starred in the revival of “Roseanne,” won a Tony for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for her role in “Three Tall Women.”

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Uzo Aduba Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The “Orange is the New Black Star” looked gorgeous in a marigold halter-top gown with gold earrings and metallic sandals.

Tituss Burgess

Pablo Salinas and Tituss Burgess attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Pablo Salinas and Tituss Burgess Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star arrived on the red carpet with Pablo Salinas in a red tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Christine Baranski Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The “Good Fight” actress embraced the pantsuit trend with this crisp, white ensemble paired with a white clutch and silver heels.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Amy Schumer Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The actress and comedian wore a long, black gown in a classic silhouette.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Claire Danes Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The "Homeland" actress looked fierce in this long-sleeved, leopard print number from Valentino.

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Singer Sara Bareilles, accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Joe Tippett, looked glamorous in a tiered, copper-hued gown with a plunging, embellished bodice. Bareilles co-hosted the show this year with fellow musician Josh Groban.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 Tony Awards
Tiffany Haddish Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

The “Girls Trip” star glowed in a metallic Michael Kors Collection pantsuit, accessorized with glittery Chopard earrings and a black clutch.

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards
Taylor Louderman Evan Agostini / AP

The star of Broadway’s “Mean Girls” looked stunning in an orange, pink and white Christian Siriano gown. Louderman scored a Tony nomination for best actress in a musical for her role as Regina George in the adaptation.

