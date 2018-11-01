Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Stars were dressed to impress at the Tony Awards!

Celebrities stepped out to celebrate the best of Broadway at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday.

Bold, cheerful florals popped up everywhere this year with stars like Carey Mulligan, Rachel Brosnahan and Anna Wintour embracing looks that echoed the red carpet’s rose-covered wall.

Long-sleeved dresses were also a big trend along with metallic dresses and chic pantsuits.

Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The “Scandal” actress lit up the red carpet in a silver jumpsuit with a long cape and beaded embellishments. Washington will soon return to Broadway in the play “American Son.”

Tina Fey

Tina Fey Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Fey, whose musical adaptation of “Mean Girls” was up for several Tony Awards, glittered in a feathered, silver gown.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star looked stunning in a long-sleeved, floral Dolce & Gabbana gown, which happened to coordinate perfectly with the wall of roses behind her.

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The Broadway legend looked beautiful in a sleek, off-the-shoulder red gown with an embellished, sheer wrap and coordinating red handbag. Rivera was honored with a special award for lifetime achievement in the theater.

Josh Groban

Schuyler Helford and Josh Groban Larry Busacca / Getty Images

The singer, who co-hosted the 2018 Tonys with Sara Bareilles, had fun with color on the red carpet, wearing a bright purple suit with a silver bow tie and tortoise-rimmed glasses. His girlfriend, actress and writer Schuyler Helford, looked stunning in a blush pink gown with a long train.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Evan Agostini / AP

The Boss looked dapper in an all-black suit while his wife, singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, looked elegant in a white gown with a black, feathered clutch. Springsteen was honored with a special Tony for his show, "Springsteen on Broadway."

Lauren Ambrose

Lauren Ambrose Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The actress, who is currently playing Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady,” wore a beautiful Oscar de la Renta gown with whimsical, bird-themed embellishments.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The “Mudbound” star looked elegant in a chic, floral dress paired with a swept-back bob and simple stud earrings.

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The actress looked stunning in a strapless Zac Posen gown with delicate, floral detailing down the waist. The “Waitress” star paired with look with a chic, blunt bob with bangs.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The icon struck the perfect note (as always) in her belted yellow dress with floral embellishments that echoed the flowery wall on the Tony's red carpet.

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The actress wore a striking, off-the-shoulder, black-and-white Christian Siriano gown. Metcalf, who recently starred in the revival of “Roseanne,” won a Tony for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play for her role in “Three Tall Women.”

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The “Orange is the New Black Star” looked gorgeous in a marigold halter-top gown with gold earrings and metallic sandals.

Tituss Burgess

Pablo Salinas and Tituss Burgess Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star arrived on the red carpet with Pablo Salinas in a red tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The “Good Fight” actress embraced the pantsuit trend with this crisp, white ensemble paired with a white clutch and silver heels.

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The actress and comedian wore a long, black gown in a classic silhouette.