TODAY Style is getting real! Here's why you should join us

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Forget the filters and "perfect" posts — TODAY Style is getting real! This week is all about being honest, authentic, transparent and, well, real about everything, from wrinkles and body image to dressing room anxiety and aging. Use the hashtag #RealWomenHave _____ to share the topic about which YOU want to get real.

I think TODAY's own Hoda Kotb put it best: "You're stronger in the broken places."

But with Photoshop, filters and perfectly happy social media posts flooding our feeds, it can sometimes feel like we're the only ones who don't measure up. That's why we've decided to get real and designate this week as a time to talk about all the taboo topics and how we really feel about them. Here's our philosophy: If we all start sharing our stories and insecurities, we'll find that we're not so alone after all.

Case in point: Nearly all of us feel frustrated by women's clothing sizes. In a survey of TODAY Style readers, 71 percent found clothing sizes to be inconsistent. Women of all shapes, sizes and body types say they own a size medium at home. How can that be?