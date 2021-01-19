Tiffany Haddish is sending a clear message with her latest haircut — the comedian shaved one of her favorite catchphrases into her buzz cut.

“I’ve always wanted something cool on my head," the 41-year-old said on Instagram Live on Monday. "So he’s going to shave ‘She ready’ in the back of my head." She enlisted LaMarr "Krispbynature" Randle to help create her new hairdo.

The "Girls Trip" star went on to explain that she was recently watching "The Five Heartbeats," a 1991 film set in the '60s, and decided it was time to switch up her hair.

"I realized I had a 'Five Heartbeat' hairdo popping off. So I then hit LaMarr up and was like, ‘We need to line this up, fade it up, and put ‘She ready’ in the back of my head,” she revealed.

The comedian is a fan of the phrase and famously used it in the title of her 2016 Netflix special "Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood To Hollywood!" She took fans through her haircut journey in a 32-minute video posted to Instagram and also revealed that she's lost a significant amount of weight in recent months.

"She need a 'She ready' outfit to go with this 'She ready hair. Just know that I lost like 40 pounds, so I'm a lot smaller in the waist," she said.

In a second video, Haddish unveiled the bold do: a shorter buzz cut with the words "She Ready" written in gold cursive. The actor seemed to adore her new look and joked that she might just need to add some glitter, sequins or rhinestones.

"Results of the She Ready hair cut by @lamarr_randle I Love this haircut!!!!❤️❤️❤️" she captioned the post.

The final results! tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

After seeing the sassy style, fans had mixed reactions. Some called the look "dope" and "pretty" and one fan wrote, "Yo Tiff you Look beautiful sis." Another agreed, commenting, "Faveeee you look stunning." Others weren't so sure about the style. "Not a good look," one commented. Another wrote, "Dang, for once. It's a no for me sis."

Back in July, Haddish shocked her fans when she shaved her head and showed off her completely bald head on social media. The actor revealed that she'd been considering the bold look for a while and decided to take the plunge.

"Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all," she captioned the photo.