Tia Mowry twins with 11-year-old son Cree in adorable selfie

This may not be a “Sister, Sister” moment, but Tia Mowry is twinning with someone else during quarantine!

The 41-year-old actress and mother-of-two shared an adorable selfie of her matching natural hairstyle with her 11-year-old son, Cree.

“#pool #hair with my #twin #cree,” she captioned the photo. “It’s gonna be a #HOT week in #losangeles. How is everyone doing?”

Fans flooded the comments section with love for the moment.

"This pic makes me smile," wrote one fan.

Another person added, "Omg so flipping cute."

The Mowry sisters have been embracing the natural look while social distancing in their homes. Mowry and her sister, Tamera Mowry-Housely, have been keeping their Instagram feeds up to date with shots of their families, cooking videos, as well as a healthy dose of selfies, too!

On April 21, Mowry shared a bare-faced selfie, using the caption to promote confidence in ourselves and bodies as we age.

“It’s a #blessing to #age,” she wrote. “#Grey hairs are signs of wisdom. #wrinkles are signs that you’ve laughed. #strechmarks and stretched out stomachs are the beautiful miraculous signs of giving #birth. No more perky boobs are the signs that you once fed your babies. #Embrace it. Because getting older, growing older, being HERE is a #beautiful. 🙏🏽

Mowry-Housely has been embracing her natural beauty as well, grey hairs and all!

"Hello grays," the 41-year-old captioned a selfie back on March 21. "No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!"

A week later, she shared a selfie showcasing her natural curls in all of their glory.

“Decided to let the curls out,” she wrote. “Me and the curls have cabin fever. All dressed up to go downstairs 🤣”