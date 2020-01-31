Tia Mowry wants to remind her followers that self-care isn't selfish.

On Friday, the former "Sister, Sister" star posted a picture to her Instagram account revealing a new haircut and a no-makeup look.

"It was time! #shorthair#dontcare ☺️ #skin #nofilter#nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare isn’t selfish," the 41-year-old wrote in the caption.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This isn't the first time that Mowry has tried ultrashort hair. Back in 2012, she sported a similar pixie cut after she and husband, Cory Hardrict, 40, welcomed their first child. The couple now has two kids: Cree, 8, and Cairo, 1.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Actress Tia Mowry attends the 2012 Los Angeles Women's Expo - Day 2 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 28, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images) Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images

She sat down with iVillage in 2012 and explained the reason for her haircut saying, "life has changed a lot since becoming a mom ... I'm a new person hence why I cut all my hair off.

"I just feel like, when I was looking in the mirror that I wasn't the same person. And I always say that you give birth to children but they give you a rebirth," she said.

In recent years, Mowry has used Instagram to advocate for self-love. After giving birth to her daughter, Cairo, she revealed she was fat-shamed during and after her pregnancy.

“I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other?" she wrote in the caption, adding that women should feel OK to go at their own pace.

“After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal,” she continued. “Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all (of) me and I want you to love all of you too."