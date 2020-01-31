Tia Mowry wants to remind her followers that self-care isn't selfish.
On Friday, the former "Sister, Sister" star posted a picture to her Instagram account revealing a new haircut and a no-makeup look.
"It was time! #shorthair#dontcare ☺️ #skin #nofilter#nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare isn’t selfish," the 41-year-old wrote in the caption.
This isn't the first time that Mowry has tried ultrashort hair. Back in 2012, she sported a similar pixie cut after she and husband, Cory Hardrict, 40, welcomed their first child. The couple now has two kids: Cree, 8, and Cairo, 1.
She sat down with iVillage in 2012 and explained the reason for her haircut saying, "life has changed a lot since becoming a mom ... I'm a new person hence why I cut all my hair off.
"I just feel like, when I was looking in the mirror that I wasn't the same person. And I always say that you give birth to children but they give you a rebirth," she said.
In recent years, Mowry has used Instagram to advocate for self-love. After giving birth to her daughter, Cairo, she revealed she was fat-shamed during and after her pregnancy.
“I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other?" she wrote in the caption, adding that women should feel OK to go at their own pace.
“After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal,” she continued. “Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all (of) me and I want you to love all of you too."