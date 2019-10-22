Mowry-Housley pointed out a particularly meaningful photo of Alaina Housley, her niece who was killed in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting on Nov. 7, 2018. The framed photograph was a surprise from her husband, which she called "the sweetest thing."

"It's a moment in time I will never forget," the mom of two explained. "And what it teaches me is that you never know when God is going to call you. You never know when it's time to be called home, so really love on your loved ones in the moment."

The next stop on the tour was a space that Natalie called "Adam's room" — a man cave where Mowry-Housley's husband, a former professional baseball player, stores plenty of knickknacks and collectibles.

"These chairs are actually from baseball stadiums in the country," Mowry-Housley said.

While her husband did most of the decorating, including some elaborately decorated shelves full of memorabilia, Mowry-Housley made a few changes of her own.