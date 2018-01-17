Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Here's some news that will make shopping for jeans a bit less painful: Target just announced their new denim brand, Universal Thread, and it’s made to fit women of all shapes, sizes and budgets.

Launching Feb. 4 online and in all Target stores, the brand features sizes from 00-26W and an impressive array of fits, rises, lengths and silhouettes. Did we mention prices range from $5-$40? Yep, it's basically a dream come true for those of us who hate shopping for jeans!

After all, finding the perfect fit can sometimes be a Goldilocks-like experience (too small, too big or just plain wrong), but Target hopes to change the dreaded dressing room experience with the size-inclusive brand.

Target designers consulted nearly 1,000 women from across the country to learn more about their denim shopping habits, and they discovered that most women really hate shopping for jeans. “Whether the rise was too long or the inseam was too short or the pair of jeans they wanted didn’t come in their size — finding the perfect fit for their body type was just too challenging,” said Mark Tritton, Target's executive vice president and chief merchants officer, in a press release.

Universal Thread is Target's first brand announcement of 2018. Target

The line, which is priced 10 percent lower than Target's current offerings (score!), also has a few other tricks up its sleeve. Tops, dresses, accessories and shoes round out the rest of the collection, and styles feature the latest in denim technology — think no-fade black jeans, anti-bagging technology and stain-repellent white jeans.

Sensory friendly items are one exciting feature of the new line. Target

You'll also find a few sensory-friendly and adaptive items — denim designed with flattened seams and wider legs, and T-shirts and tanks with no tags, for instance — in the line for those living with disabilities.

Pretty jean-ius, right?