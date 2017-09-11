These jeans had 44,000 people on the waitlist — but are finally available!

share tweet pin email

Big news for denim lovers! Everlane, a fashion brand that has developed a following for its ethical factories (they’re audited regularly) and transparent prices (pieces are sold at true cost), has just released its first denim collection.

Everlane

Since being announced, the collection has already garnered a waitlist of approximately 44,000 people. There are four different cuts from which to choose, each in a variety of washes and at the reasonable cost of $68.

Scroll down to get a sneak peek of the collection, and act fast before they sell out (last time we checked, you could still score the goods but might be looking at some shipping delays).

The High-Rise Skinny Jean Regular, $68, Everlane

Everlane

The High-Rise Skinny Jean Ankle, $68, Everlane

Everlane

The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Regular, $68, Everlane

Everlane

The Mid-Rise Skinny Jean Ankle, $68, Everlane

Everlane

The Modern Boyfriend Jean, $68, Everlane

Everlane

Wonder what other people around the web are buying? Check out these sneakers with a 1,000 person waitlist and these $20 leggings that have 4,000 5-star reviews.