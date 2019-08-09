At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

While we're still soaking up some summer sun, we can't help but think of stocking up on fall wardrobe essentials. Jeans are a staple in everyone's closet, but if your options are slim or you're simply looking to amp up your fall style, you're in luck!

Target is running a sale on all of the denim of your dreams, with jeans starting as low as $12! From bootcut to skinny jeans, you can save big on your favorite washes, fits, and cuts. Bustle reports that the sale is on through August 10, so you'll want to act fast to score these deals.

Read on for some of our top picks from Target's "Blue Crush" sale.

Black jeans are a go-to no matter the occasion — you can dress them up with a nice blouse or go for a casual look with your favorite T-shirt. This figure-flattering high-rise pair is on sale for 20% off the original price.

These mid-rise skinny jeans are crafted with a cotton-blend fabric that will provide all-day comfort. The ankle fit allows you to show off your favorite pair of shoes, whether you're at the office or enjoying your weekend.

We love a good dark-wash jean, and we couldn't ask for a better price on this high-rise pair. The high-rise fit is slimming but comfortable, so you can look and feel comfortable all day long. It is available in sizes 00-18 and is on sale for 40% off the original price.

Another great dark-wash, this pair is meant to "smooth and sculpt" according to its product description. The back-rise coverage will help prevent you from constantly pulling up your jeans all day long, so you can throw on your favorite T-shirt and skip the belt! This pair is usually $25, but you can save nearly $10 during this great sale.

Whether you pair them with a cute pair of pumps or your go-to sneakers, these skinny jeans were meant to fit any occasion. Crafted with "power stretch" technology, they won't bunch or sag and are breathable for all-day wear, so you can go from the office to a night out. They're available in nine different sizes are currently on sale for 29% off!

Labor Day isn't here yet! White pants and jeans are the perfect bottoms for the end of summer, but this pair from Target has upped the ante. Constructed with stain-repellant fabric, these jeans were made to last and can elevate any outfit.

For a soft take on the distressed look, we can't get enough of these light-wash jeans! Originally priced at $35, you can call this trendy pair of jeans "yours" for just $20. The comfortable mid-rise fit is meant to enhance your silhouette so you can feel confident in your favorite pair of denim.

Bootcut jeans are on trend this year, and snagging a pair of Levi's for $25 sounds like a steal to us! These mid-rise jeans hug your curves and keep their shape all day long so you can feel your best.

Perfect for weekend wear or a day trip, these light-wash jeggings are meant to move with you for a comfortable fit that you just might not want to take off. Pair them with a simple T-shirt and sneakers or a blouse and heels for effortless style!

Crafted with stretchy, breathable fabric, these jeans just might become your favorite pair to throw on. They are perfect for casual wear but can also be dressed up with a flowy shirt and sandals for a night out. The best part? You can save 35% off the original price during Target's sale.