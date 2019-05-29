Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Aug. 4, 2017, 3:38 PM UTC / Updated May 29, 2019, 9:14 PM UTC

Is it hot out there, or is it just us? To keep you from missing out on the benefits of the great outdoors (the views! the vitamin D!), we rounded up some of this season’s best activewear pieces — they're sure to keep you cool while still being functional and stylish.

The best sports bras

1. Fittin Racerback Sports Bra, $10+, Amazon

With more than 5,000 reviews, a 4.3 star rating and an affordable price point, it's no surprise that this is the No. 1 best-selling sports bra on Amazon.

2. TechSweat Crop Top, $45, Outdoor Voices

If you're looking for a little more coverage, this crop top/sports bra combo is the way to go. Reviewers love the lightweight fabric and high neck shape.

3. Harmony Bra, $44, Athleta

This bra is perfect for a low impact workouts, such as yoga or walking. The unique shape with less coverage is said to be really breathable.

The best workout tops

1. C9 Champion Short Sleeve Running T-Shirt, $20, Target

This short sleeve T-shirt features Duo Dry+ technology that wicks moisture, a breathable fabric, reflective details, and odor control.

2. Under Armour Women's Tech Twist Tank, $13, Amazon

Available in 25 different colors, one reviewer called these her "all-time favorite workout tanks" because they "don't get in the way during movements."

3. Zella Work For It Tank, $29, Nordstrom

This slightly cropped tank is stylish enough to take you directly from your workout to brunch, the school pickup line or out to run errands.

4. Hanes Women's Jersey Full Zip Hoodie, $10, Amazon

It may be getting warmer out, but early mornings and late evenings can still be chilly. Throw this on over your top on your way to and from the gym.

The best workout leggings and shorts

1. Align Pant 28", $98, Lululemon

As the brand writes, Lululemon's Align leggings are truly "buttery-soft" and feel like you're wearing nothing. They were specifically designed for yoga because of how light they are, but once you put them on you may never want to take them off.

2. Olacia Women Workout Leggings, $6+, Amazon

The price of these workout leggings really can't be beat! Plus, they have pockets to stash your phone and other essentials while you work out.

3. Dolphin-Hem Run Shorts for Women, $10-$17, Old Navy

With the weather heating up, it's time to break out the shorts. We love these because they're affordable and come in regular, tall and petite sizes.

4. Women's Plus Size Side Tie Capri Mid-Rise Leggings, $37, Target

The tie ribbons on these plus-size leggings add bit of feminine flair.

5. Alo High Waist Moto Leggings, $114, Nordstrom

These leggings may be pricey, but they're oh-so-stylish. The moto detailing will set you apart from everyone else in the gym.

