Sheinelle Jones shows off cute curls after 'trial and error' at home

Sheinelle Jones knows her natural curls look cute — even if she had to go through "trial and error" to get them.

After giving herself another gorgeous at-home hairdo, the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host gladly shared the results with her Instagram followers.

"I literally couldn’t do these curls the same twice if I tried! It’s frizzy in the back but I’m figuring it out. Trial and error," Sheinelle wrote next to a selfie on Monday. She added the hashtags #naturalhairjourney, #thecrownact and #twistout to her pretty pic.

Sheinelle's fans let her know that they loved her new look.

"Looking Sassy! Love it!" one wrote in the comments.

"Awwww love ur curls," gushed another.

In May, the busy mom of three wrote a powerful essay about why she's chosen to embrace her natural hair on-air.

"I have always wanted to try wearing my hair in a natural hairstyle on the show, but I didn’t know how to do it. In our business, the demands of having our hair styled every morning can be a bit tough, so it never seemed like I had time to figure it out," she wrote.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Sheinelle began doing her hair at home using tips about natural hair she learned from celebrity stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew.

Sturdivant-Drew taught Sheinelle how to do her first "twist-out," a method of twisting hair piece by piece, over a video chat. "I found the process of twisting little pieces one at a time a tad tedious, but also therapeutic at the same time," Sheinelle wrote in her essay.

Though Sheinelle was "really nervous," her results were spectacular!

She also felt good knowing she was among a growing number of Black women who are celebrating the beauty of their natural hair. The icing on the cake? Hearing from other women and girls who "appreciated seeing someone on national TV who has similar hair texture to their own."

"Now I love twisting my hair, but, trust me, I still love my blow dryer too. I love it all!" wrote Sheinelle. "But that’s the whole point, isn’t it? It’s all about the power of choice."