Feb. 21, 2019, 3:07 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's hard to picture some celebrities with anything other than their signature styles.

Just try to imagine Ariana Grande without her ever-present ponytail, Anna Wintour sans her blunt bob, Gwen Stefani with no platinum locks or even Lisa Rinna minus the short shag she's worn for decades.

Well, at least in the case of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" regular, you don't have to imagine.

Lisa Rinna attends Bravo's Premiere Party For "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" season nine on February 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Rinna now has a long, wavy hairdo that's left her almost unrecognizable.

For the last two weeks, the actress-turned-reality TV star has shown off her new look everywhere from the red carpet (at the Bravo premiere party for season nine of the hit show) to the small screen (on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live").

And the feedback she's received has been fantastic.

"I love your hair," Cohen raved.

Style guru and former "Queer Eye" Fab Fiver Carson Kressley, who was also a guest on Cohen's show Tuesday night, mirrored that enthusiasm, asking, "Doesn't she look great?"

Rinna later revealed it's not a new cut — it's a wig!

Rinna even took to Twitter to ask her fans and followers about whether or not she should keep the wig on for her New York press tour.

The verdict?

Oh, yeah. A full 60 percent of the nearly 3,000 who voted in a poll she posted picked "Yes wig."

Many of the comments her look earned on social media noted that she doesn't look like herself at first glance, but that she definitely looks "hot" and "super sexy" with the wig.

While it's rare for Rinna to sport a style other than the shaggy one she adopted in the 1990s, she has wigged out a couple of times before.

There was this temporary platinum pixie she tried on last year:

And this Grande-worthy ponytail attachment that she rocked two months before that:

Lisa Rinna debuted a long ponytail at Hotel Bel Air on September 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

We can't wait to see what she picks next!