Goodbye, bob!

Lisa Rinna is known for her signature feathered, short hairstyle, but she recently stepped out with a dramatic new look: a slicked-back ponytail!

The actress and reality star recently showed off her new ‘do at the Rachel Zoe Spring/Summer 2019 runway show in Los Angeles.

Hello, long hair! Getty Images

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star paired the chic hairstyle with silver hoop earrings and a glittering, wide-legged pantsuit.

Her new 'do was beautiful from every angle! Shutterstock

Rinna, 55, rarely deviates from her trademark short strands, so whenever she does switch up her look, her fans definitely take notice.

The length was obviously a big change, but so was the sleek side part, because Rinna usually rocks choppy bangs with her feathered bob.

So chic! Getty Images

Rinna has had long hair in the past. She sported a shoulder-length cut in the 1990s and some luscious locks (bangs included) in this sweet throwback Instagram photo with her dad.

But throughout her "Real Housewives" days, Rinna has pretty much stayed true to her gorgeous, textured bob.

Rinna sporting her trademark feathered bob in 2009. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

So unsurprisingly, she caused a stir back in January when she sported long extensions during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

Rinna tried out longer strands earlier this year. Getty Images

Her latest ponytail was likely achieved with extensions, too, because she was spotted a few days earlier with her usual cropped style.

But who knows — maybe after her latest hair transformation, she’s considering growing out her hair for real once more?