Feb. 7, 2019, 9:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Karlie Kloss just debuted a brand new 'do, right in time for New York Fashion Week!

The model showed off a lovely lob (otherwise known as a long bob) on her Instagram Stories Thursday morning, revealing that she cut off 7 inches of her signature long locks.

The genius behind the chic style? Hair pro Harry Josh, who also shared a video of Kloss rocking her new lob on his Instagram page, captioning the post "Scissor happy week! Another big cut this time on @karliekloss #newyearnewhair #haircutbully ❤️"

In the short video, Kloss expresses a sentiment we've all felt after making a big cut: "Holy moly, this is my new look."

Kloss certainly cut off a lot of hair! karliekloss/Instagram

After shaking her hair out for good measure, the newlywed (who recently married Joshua Kushner) thanks her "mane" man for his expert handiwork, saying, "Job well done. You talked me off the ledge. You talked me into cutting 7 inches of my hair off. New year, new me."

See Karlie Kloss' previous looks:

The model is known for her long, blond strands, but this isn't the first time she's rocked a shoulder-length cut. Right before the 2017 Met Gala, Kloss debuted a sassy, piece-y bob that was even shorter than her current length.

And she's not afraid to switch up her color, either. Back in 2013, the model sported this pretty light brown shade.

Kloss isn't afraid to switch up her style. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

After catching a glimpse of the fashionista's new 'do, it's official: we want a lob, too!

The 26-year-old likes to let her roots show every once in a while, but usually opts for pure blond.

Kloss is known for her blond locks, but she took the look to a new level in 2017 when she went completely platinum.

Bangs aren't typically the model's look, but she sure did rock the style in 2016.

Whether she's sporting bombshell curls or beachy waves, Kloss knows how to work her best angle.

Karlie rocked brown locks at Paris Fashion Week in 2012. Kirstin Sinclair / Getty Images

Kloss has also been known to dabble in darker colors.

This supermodel can seemingly rock any length or color. Jordan Strauss / AP

Kloss looked adorable with this cropped cut and a fresh brunette hue.