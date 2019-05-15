Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 12:09 PM UTC By Danielle Brennan

Ambush Makeover candidates for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna are picked from the plaza on select Thursdays. If you've never been able to make it to the TODAY plaza for a shot at an Ambush Makeover, we're here to tell you everything you need to know:

TODAY

Next Ambush Makeover on Plaza: Thursday, May 16

Where do I go?

Plaza at 48th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue. Pass through security Register with a TODAY ambassador (Monday-Friday) Find a great spot (and tell your friends watching at home where they can see you)

Here are some viewing tips

TODAY staff and crew on the plaza have the inside scoop on what’ll happen next. Listen to their hints on how to be seen on TV.

Pick a spot at the front of the barricade for the best chance to get on TV.

Want to meet the hosts? Your best bet is to stand near the 49th Street side of the plaza.

Make a poster! Nothing gets the attention of our camera operators like a creative and colorful poster. You will have the opportunity to create one at the TODAY poster station when you arrive on the plaza. Highlight why you’re visiting or send a message to someone back home. (Please refrain from using political statements, commercial promotions or profanity.)

