Olympian Mirai Nagasu on struggling with self-acceptance as a figure skater

In an essay for TODAY Style, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu opens up about her struggles with self-acceptance in a sport where looks sometimes seem to matter nearly as much as the physical feats themselves — and how pal Adam Rippon helped her learn to laugh at herself.

Nagasu, 25, spoke to us on behalf of her work with DSW and their latest campaign, which is all about inspiring self-expression.

As someone who got into (figure skating) as a 5-year-old, you don’t instantaneously know it’s what you want. But as you watch Olympians, that’s what becomes part of your goal. To work toward that goal is something really beautiful. To have been part of that team was truly magical.

But failure is inevitable. If I could, I would tell my younger self not to be so afraid of it because we’re going to fall down at some point. Especially in our sport, we fall every single day! Running through our programs, we’re going to fall. Although we strive for perfection, it’s really impossible to achieve every day.