Nicole Kidman is showing off her natural curls!

The "Bombshell" actress, 52, joined her husband, country star Keith Urban, 52, for several of his December concert dates in her hometown of Sydney, Australia. When the shows were over, the pair remained in Sydney to celebrate the holidays.

Over the weekend, Urban shared some photos of their time together. The set of selfies show him and Kidman sharing a smooch on a balcony overlooking the Sydney Harbour Bridge with Kidman's hair long and loose around her face, providing a glimpse of her rarely seen curls.

The Oscar winner, who's been known to straighten her tresses and even wear sleek wigs for movie roles, was flooded with praise from fans who loved her natural look.

"Love Nicole with her more natural beauty!" gushed one.

"Was just thinking how I love the beach hair look. How lucky to have it naturally," wrote another.

Edward Berthelot / GC Images

Meanwhile, Urban, who grew up in Queensland, Australia, shared a sweet message to fans in his caption.

"Sydney — we had the BEST Christmas, and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL!!!!" he wrote.

He also revealed the lovebirds were on their way back to Nashville, where Urban planned to ring in 2020 at a free New Year's Eve concert that will also feature Stevie Nicks, Jason Isbell and more stars.

The Grammy winner seemed enthusiastic about welcoming the new decade.

"Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!!" he wrote.

As for us, we hope to see more of Nicole's fabulous curls in the new year!