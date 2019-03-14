Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 14, 2019, 4:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Nicole Kidman is serving up major #ThrowbackThursday vibes this week thanks to a shot that isn't actually a flashback photo at all.

Shutterbugs spotted the star on the streets of New York City as she filmed scenes for an upcoming miniseries, but the sleek blond hairdo she has worn for the past few years was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, she rocked red hair and wild curls just like she did when she first gained fame.

Nicole Kidman is sporting a new look for her upcoming HBO miniseries, "The Undoing." BACKGRID

We have no idea if the new-old look is really Kidman's hair or if it's just a convincing wig that she's sporting for HBO's "The Undoing." Either way, it looks fantastic — and so familiar.

NIcole Kidman, circa 1995. Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

Back in 1993, this was the Nicole Kidman fans knew and loved. Time Life Pictures / Getty Images

The 51-year-old star launched her career in her native Australia back in 1983 sporting her naturally reddish tresses and long corkscrew curls. It's a look she maintained some version of — from curly and wavy to strawberry and auburn — throughout her rise to Hollywood stardom and during most of her marriage to actor Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, pictured in 1992. Terry McGinnis / WireImage

It was after the famous couple parted ways that Kidman chose to leave her then-signature look behind and aim for what she once called "the Aussie beach girl" ideal. But the process of becoming a blonde came at a cost — her curls.

Nicole Kidman kept her hair curly in 1990 but by 2017, she was sporting beachy waves. Getty

"I wish I had my curls back," she told Who magazine in 2017. "I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'"

Well, whether they're faux or the real deal, she certainly has them back now.