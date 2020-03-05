Naomi Campbell's in-flight sanitizing routine seemed extreme — until now

Remember that time Naomi Campbell shared the extensive sanitizing routine she's adopted for traveling?

Back in July, the frequent flyer walked fans through her pre-flight ritual and showed them just how far she's willing to go to avoid getting sick on a plane. The YouTube video quickly went viral and got mixed reactions from Cambell's followers, with some applauding the model for her hygienic habits and others claiming she'd gone a bit overboard. (The cleaning process starts at around 2:28.)

With many people seeking out safe travel tips amidst growing concerns over the coronavirus, Cambell's sanitizing ritual is making headlines once again.

Wonder what those that called #NaomiCampbell snobby hypochondriac are saying now 🤔pic.twitter.com/3fWBiMnoab — Babou Sarr (@baboubsarr) March 5, 2020

Now, but social media users are now saying we could all learn a thing or two from the 49-year-old's sanitizing tips.

I think it’s funny when that video of #NaomiCampbell came out of her sanitizing her seat on the plane, ppl thought she was crazy! Now everyone wanna be sanitary all of sudden! 🙄 — xoxo, Saneeta Renee (@ChicInspector) February 26, 2020

So, how exactly does this famous frequent flyer avoid germs? For starters, she makes sure to pack plenty of sanitizing supplies in her carry-on bag. Campbell totes everything from face masks and gloves to antibacterial wipes so she can clean her surroundings the minute she steps onto a plane.

"Clean everything you touch, anything that you could possibly touch," Campbell instructs fans in the video as she wipes down her seat, TV screen, pull-out tray, remote, air vents and more.

According to the supermodel, the key is to focus on your health and not what other people think of your pre-flight ritual: "I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better."

Health official advise against wearing protective masks unless you're sick yourself, but Campbell always sports one throughout her flight and says it gives her piece of mind.

"As the plane starts descending, people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me ... I just can't," she said in the video. "As much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I'm blessed that I don't. And I really think this helps me."

Now that Campbell's video is making the rounds once again, some social media users are sharing photos of their own sanitizing kits.

And the somewhat unusual flight prep for the week is done! @BootsUK in @HeathrowAirport T5 arrivals was completely sold out of sanitisers & masks. 😲



Looks like #NaomiCampbell was just ahead of the times, eh @Vinamralongani... 🙁 pic.twitter.com/ilZkd6fgUg — AJJaswal (@OntheRoadAJ) March 2, 2020

Others are urging fellow travelers to exercise caution and remember that hygiene matters while traveling.

Some of Campbell's YouTube followers are once again commenting on the post and thanking her for being honest about her sanitizing routine.

"Naomi you're my soul mate. I do that every time I travel," Sinha Ayushi wrote, while IImagiination commented: "Ever since watching this I have begun wiping down all the surfaces around my seat when I'm on a plane!"

Whether you're ready to heed Campbell's cleaning advice or not, you have to give her credit for dedication to her routine!