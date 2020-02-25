It’s the glamorous biker gang of our dreams!
Cher, Kim Kardashian West and Naomi Campbell joined forces on the cover of the CR Fashion Book’s "Power" issue.
The three icons posed on motorcycles and rocked beehive hairdos, studded jackets and black leather boots in the retro-inspired shoot.
Kardashian West, 39, looked fierce in a black bodycon dress and ‘60s-inspired winged eyeliner.
The reality star has long been a fan of Cher. She once dressed up as the singer for Halloween, and she channeled the musical legend on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in 2017. So, it’s no surprise that the reality star called her cover shoot a “dream come true” on Twitter.
Cher, 73, looked stunning and stylish as always wearing leather boots and an embellished biker jacket.
And Campbell, 49, killed it in a belted jacket and a larger-than-life hairstyle.
In their joint cover story, the women opened up about their respective humanitarian work and how they use their powerful platforms for good.
Kardashian West, who is studying to be a lawyer, spoke of her ongoing prison reform work, and how being a mom has influenced her interest in criminal justice.
“My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out,” she said. “Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids.
“I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people,” she added. “I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier.
Campbell talked about the inspiration behind her longtime HIV/AIDS activism.
“(Fashion stylist) Ray (Petri) was one of the first people I knew with AIDS. What struck me the most about his sickness, especially the end of it, was how poorly others treated him. Since then, I’ve been a supporter of AIDS research and finding a cure. It’s something I’m still (fighting) for today. It’s been nearly two and a half decades. I do believe that there is a cure.”
The supermodel also opened up about her deep commitment to her friends.
“I’m not the type of person to disappear when someone’s down; that’s when I’m there the most. Anyone who knows me knows that,” she said. “Back then Joe (McDevitt) would do my makeup for all my shoots. One day I heard he needed creams for his sick body and help paying his hospital care. I wasn’t making any money at the time. I had just gotten my own apartment with Christy (Turlington). I knew that if I gave my rent check to Joe that God would take care of me and I’d find that money again.”
Cher, 73, got candid about her willingness to fight for causes close to her heart, from women’s equality to veterans’ rights.
“I’m not a pacifist,” she said. “Don’t f— with me but also, I’m very gentle and very loving and I have a really good moral compass.”
The superstar singer and style icon also reflected on her relationship with fashion.
“For me it comes down to a feeling of passion. It’s almost like a painting or an art piece,” she said. “I mean, I’ve got a pair of jeans that I’ve had for I don’t know how long, and I wear them every time I sing ‘Believe.’”
The CR Fashion Book starring all the three women will hit newsstands on March 12.