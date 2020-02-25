It’s the glamorous biker gang of our dreams!

Cher, Kim Kardashian West and Naomi Campbell joined forces on the cover of the CR Fashion Book’s "Power" issue.

Kardashian West has called Cher her "style icon." CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The three icons posed on motorcycles and rocked beehive hairdos, studded jackets and black leather boots in the retro-inspired shoot.

Two legends! CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Kardashian West, 39, looked fierce in a black bodycon dress and ‘60s-inspired winged eyeliner.

"I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids," Kardashian West said. CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The reality star has long been a fan of Cher. She once dressed up as the singer for Halloween, and she channeled the musical legend on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in 2017. So, it’s no surprise that the reality star called her cover shoot a “dream come true” on Twitter.

A dream come true! Love you @cher!! pic.twitter.com/DgJ8NBtEDY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 25, 2020

Cher, 73, looked stunning and stylish as always wearing leather boots and an embellished biker jacket.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Iconic. CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

And Campbell, 49, killed it in a belted jacket and a larger-than-life hairstyle.

If cheekbones could kill ... CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

In their joint cover story, the women opened up about their respective humanitarian work and how they use their powerful platforms for good.

Kardashian West, who is studying to be a lawyer, spoke of her ongoing prison reform work, and how being a mom has influenced her interest in criminal justice.

We're loving this edgy, '60s glam! CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

“My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out,” she said. “Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids.

Kardashian West said on Instagram that this look gave her "Priscilla Presley vibes." CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

“I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people,” she added. “I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier.

Campbell talked about the inspiration behind her longtime HIV/AIDS activism.

“(Fashion stylist) Ray (Petri) was one of the first people I knew with AIDS. What struck me the most about his sickness, especially the end of it, was how poorly others treated him. Since then, I’ve been a supporter of AIDS research and finding a cure. It’s something I’m still (fighting) for today. It’s been nearly two and a half decades. I do believe that there is a cure.”

“I’m not the type of person to disappear when someone’s down; that’s when I’m there the most," Campbell said. CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The supermodel also opened up about her deep commitment to her friends.

“I’m not the type of person to disappear when someone’s down; that’s when I’m there the most. Anyone who knows me knows that,” she said. “Back then Joe (McDevitt) would do my makeup for all my shoots. One day I heard he needed creams for his sick body and help paying his hospital care. I wasn’t making any money at the time. I had just gotten my own apartment with Christy (Turlington). I knew that if I gave my rent check to Joe that God would take care of me and I’d find that money again.”

"I know that I still make people happy, and that’s my gift," Cher said. CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Cher, 73, got candid about her willingness to fight for causes close to her heart, from women’s equality to veterans’ rights.

“I’m not a pacifist,” she said. “Don’t f— with me but also, I’m very gentle and very loving and I have a really good moral compass.”

Cher rocked an epic do. CR Fashion Book/ Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

The superstar singer and style icon also reflected on her relationship with fashion.

“For me it comes down to a feeling of passion. It’s almost like a painting or an art piece,” she said. “I mean, I’ve got a pair of jeans that I’ve had for I don’t know how long, and I wear them every time I sing ‘Believe.’”

The CR Fashion Book starring all the three women will hit newsstands on March 12.