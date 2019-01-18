Get Stuff We Love
Bonjour, curls!
Naomi Campbell rocked some seriously gorgeous curly hair during a recent appearance in Paris.
The supermodel paired her tousled curls with reflective aviators, a chic blazer and a flowing dress while attending the fall/winter Louis Vuitton show in the French capital.
She also shared a photo of her new look on Instagram.
Campbell tends to favor long, straight strands, so her lovely curls with highlights were definitely a departure from her usual look.
Every now and then, though, she does step out with a shorter, curlier style. She rocked an afro back in 2014 when she visited the BET studio in New York City.
Last month, she also gave her Instagram fans a rare look at her natural locks without extensions.
“Bare it all,” she captioned the photo of her hair pulled back into cornrows.
Campbell once revealed that years of wearing extensions had damaged her natural hair, to the point of leaving her with bald patches.
"I do take more care of my hair now, because I lost all of it," she told the London Evening Standard in 2017.
This curly style may not stick around for long, given her usual preference for long, straight strands.
But in the meantime, she is killing it with this chic, new look!