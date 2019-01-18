Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Bonjour, curls!

Naomi Campbell rocked some seriously gorgeous curly hair during a recent appearance in Paris.

The supermodel shows off the new 'do. Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

The supermodel paired her tousled curls with reflective aviators, a chic blazer and a flowing dress while attending the fall/winter Louis Vuitton show in the French capital.

The supermodel looked stunning in a flowing, blush-colored ensemble. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

She also shared a photo of her new look on Instagram.

Campbell tends to favor long, straight strands, so her lovely curls with highlights were definitely a departure from her usual look.

The supermodel is more often spotted with sleek, straight strands. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Every now and then, though, she does step out with a shorter, curlier style. She rocked an afro back in 2014 when she visited the BET studio in New York City.

She rocked an afro back in 2014. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Last month, she also gave her Instagram fans a rare look at her natural locks without extensions.

“Bare it all,” she captioned the photo of her hair pulled back into cornrows.

Campbell once revealed that years of wearing extensions had damaged her natural hair, to the point of leaving her with bald patches.

"I do take more care of my hair now, because I lost all of it," she told the London Evening Standard in 2017.

Campbell added dimension to her curly 'do with some warm highlights. Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

This curly style may not stick around for long, given her usual preference for long, straight strands.

But in the meantime, she is killing it with this chic, new look!