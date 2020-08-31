The MTV Video Music Awards are known for outrageous style — and while this year's socially distanced event looked a bit different from the show's usual expectedly unexpected fashion statements, there were still plenty of bold looks.
Here were some of the standouts.
Keke Palmer
The actor, singer and television personality, who served as the night's host, opted for a plunging minidress with a playful bow.
Joey King
The "Kissing Booth" star donned a vibrant floral frock for the occasion.
Nicole Richie
The TV personality and fashion designer, who's one of the show's presenters, paired an asymmetrical lime-green dress with a pretty tiara.
Jaden Smith
The singer and actor dressed up denim with a colorful jacket.
Madison Beer
The singer looked glam in a sheer, black minidress.
Machine Gun Kelly
The rapper paired a fuchsia sleeveless turtleneck with matching pants.
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus, set to perform her new single "Midnight Sky," wore a showstopping black number with mirrored embellishments.
Lady Gaga
The pop superstar, set to perform "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, wore a space-ready metallic, silver dress with a clear helmet. "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing," she quipped on Twitter.
Doja Cat
The singer sparkled in a shiny, red, fringed number.
The Weeknd
The artist, who opened the show with a performance of "Blinding Lights," looked dapper in a bright blazer.