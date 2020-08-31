Subscribe to our newsletter.

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for outrageous style — and while this year's socially distanced event looked a bit different from the show's usual expectedly unexpected fashion statements, there were still plenty of bold looks.

Here were some of the standouts.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

The actor, singer and television personality, who served as the night's host, opted for a plunging minidress with a playful bow.

Joey King

Joey King attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

The "Kissing Booth" star donned a vibrant floral frock for the occasion.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

The TV personality and fashion designer, who's one of the show's presenters, paired an asymmetrical lime-green dress with a pretty tiara.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

The singer and actor dressed up denim with a colorful jacket.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

The singer looked glam in a sheer, black minidress.

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

The rapper paired a fuchsia sleeveless turtleneck with matching pants.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Vijat Mohindra/MTV

Cyrus, set to perform her new single "Midnight Sky," wore a showstopping black number with mirrored embellishments.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MTV

The pop superstar, set to perform "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, wore a space-ready metallic, silver dress with a clear helmet. "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing," she quipped on Twitter.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for RCA

The singer sparkled in a shiny, red, fringed number.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

The artist, who opened the show with a performance of "Blinding Lights," looked dapper in a bright blazer.