June 3, 2019, 1:44 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Melania Trump met the queen in style Monday.

When she and the president arrived at Buckingham Palace for their long-awaited state visit, the first lady debuted a bold ensemble created just for her.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcome ceremony with Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. Reuters

Trump, 49, stepped onto the lawn of Buckingham Palace wearing a striking custom dress from Dolce & Gabbana in stark white, with midnight blue accents at the waist and collar — and on the brim of her stunning, and stylishly tilted, wide-brimmed hat.

First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Buckingham Palace. Getty Images

That hat was also a custom design, created by the first lady's go-to couturier, Hervé Pierre.

And if that chic hat looks a bit familiar, there could be a few different reasons for that.

Last year, Trump wore another dramatic white hat when she greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House. That, too, was designed by the French-born Pierre.

Melania Trump's white hat was created by French-born designer Hervé Pierre. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

But that's hardly the only fashionable connection to be made to her royal-engagement style.

In fact, Trump's outfit bears a resemblance to another a high-contrast dress and statement hat we've seen somewhere before — on Eliza Doolittle!

Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady," 1964. Getty Images

Hollywood's fashion icon, Audrey Hepburn, took the same style to the extreme for the lead role in 1964's "My Fair Lady."

But then again, Trump's dark-and-light look with tilted topper isn't giving us just "My Fair Lady" vibes.

It also harks back to another classic look.

Princess Diana of Wales visited Washington's National Gallery during an official trip to the United States. Getty Images

Princess Diana wore a similar combo during her own visit to Washington, D.C., in 1985. If Trump's look is an intentional homage, it would certainly be a fitting tribute to another female dignitary who crossed the pond and made a fashion statement at the same time.

Of course, Trump wasn't the only one looking picture perfect on the blustery London morning (which nearly claimed her hat at one point).

Queen Elizabeth II stands with first lady Melania Trump (L) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) during President Donald Trump's state visit on June 3, 2019, at Buckingham Palace. Getty Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a lovely white dress and hat, which alongside Trump's look, served to highlight Queen Elizabeth's bright and summery turquoise ensemble.