Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up to help us break a Guinness World Record

Melania Trump's wide-brimmed hat turns heads at the White House

The first lady made a major fashion statement.

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Melania Trump poses with Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President Emmanuel Macron, at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.Saul Loeb / They both got the white skirt suit memo!

First lady Melania Trump tends to keep a fairly low profile, but when she does step out in public, she makes her fashion count.

Trump, 47, recently turned heads in a white skirt suit and wide-brimmed hat as she and her husband welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House.

The first lady is fond of crisp, structured ensembles. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Her asymmetrical, belted Michael Kors blazer and coordinating pencil skirt were striking, but it was her dramatic hat stole the show.

Melania Trump's white hat was created by French-born designer, Hervé Pierre.Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

The hat was created by French-born designer Hervé Pierre, which was likely a symbolic nod to their French guests.

Pierre is also one of the first lady's go-to designers; he created her gown for the inaugural ball.

Hervé Pierre also designed the first lady's off-white inaugural ball gown. Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

State dinners with foreign leaders are some of the most elaborate events held at the White House. Former first lady Laura Bush has even said she was more stressed before her first state dinner than before her own wedding!

So, Mrs. Trump knew that all eyes would be on her during every stage of the event, especially since this is the first state dinner the Trumps have hosted.

She seemed at ease with her hosting role as she greeted the French president and his wife, and later as she and Brigitte Macron toured the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Both first ladies both opted for white skirt suits and pumps.Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

Earlier this year, Melania Trump made headlines with a different all-white ensemble. She wore a white pantsuit to President Trump’s first State of the Union address, which some speculated was a nod to the suffragist movement.

Trump wore a white pantsuit to her husband's first State of the Union address in January 2018. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

One thing is for certain: The former model still has a flair for style!

Michelle Obama reveals what Melania Trump gave her at inauguration

00:49

