First lady Melania Trump tends to keep a fairly low profile, but when she does step out in public, she makes her fashion count.

Trump, 47, recently turned heads in a white skirt suit and wide-brimmed hat as she and her husband welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the White House.

The first lady is fond of crisp, structured ensembles. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Her asymmetrical, belted Michael Kors blazer and coordinating pencil skirt were striking, but it was her dramatic hat stole the show.