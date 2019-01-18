Get Stuff We Love
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has always had great taste!
The former Meghan Markle recently stepped out in a stunning, sparkly gown, and royal style watchers noticed it was very similar to a dress she wore to a Golden Globes party in 2013.
Her recent gown was longer and it was, of course, a maternity dress — but both sparkly dresses had long sleeves and figure-hugging silhouettes.
They also had similar boat necklines, which is one of the duchess’s favorite cuts. And, for both looks, she wore her hair in a sleek updo.
The duchess wore this latest, sparkly gown as she and Prince Harry attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Totem” at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Meghan Markle steps out in $35 maternity dress from H&MJan. 17, 201900:36
When she wore that sparkly dress back in 2013, little did she know that in just six years, she would be wearing a similar gown to an event as a member of the British royal family — not to mention accessorizing with a bracelet once worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana!
But while her life may have changed a lot since then, one thing hasn’t changed: her flawless sense of style.