/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has always had great taste!

The duchess dazzled in her sparkly gown. Reuters

The former Meghan Markle recently stepped out in a stunning, sparkly gown, and royal style watchers noticed it was very similar to a dress she wore to a Golden Globes party in 2013.

The duchess's latest dress (left) look similar to one she wore in 2013.

Her recent gown was longer and it was, of course, a maternity dress — but both sparkly dresses had long sleeves and figure-hugging silhouettes.

They also had similar boat necklines, which is one of the duchess’s favorite cuts. And, for both looks, she wore her hair in a sleek updo.

The former Meghan Markle sported a similar, shorter dress at a 2013 Golden Globes party. FilmMagic

The duchess wore this latest, sparkly gown as she and Prince Harry attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Totem” at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

What a chic mom-to-be! Getty Images

When she wore that sparkly dress back in 2013, little did she know that in just six years, she would be wearing a similar gown to an event as a member of the British royal family — not to mention accessorizing with a bracelet once worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana!

But while her life may have changed a lot since then, one thing hasn’t changed: her flawless sense of style.