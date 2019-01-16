Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The Duchess of Sussex looks so beautiful in blue!

The former Meghan Markle enchanted in a sparkly navy-blue Roland Mouret maternity dress when she and Prince Harry enjoyed a romantic date night at the Cirque du Soleil premiere of "Totem" at Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Cirque du Soleil Premiere of "Totem" at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Getty Images

The royal mom-to-be, 37, paired the glittering floor-length gown — which showed off her growing baby bump — with a pair of black Stuart Weitzman's "Nudist" heeled sandals and a black satin Givenchy clutch.

Duchess Meghan wore a bracelet that once belong to Harry's mom, Princess Diana. Reuters

Eagle-eyed royal watchers also noted the duchess' jewelry included a gold bracelet that once belonged to Prince Harry's mom, Princess Diana.

The duchess, who's six months pregnant with the couple's first child, pulled her long dark hair back in a sleek bun, and opted for dramatic makeup: smoky eyes and bright red lips.

The royal mom-to-be wore a sparkly blue Roland Mouret maternity dress that showed off her baby bump. Paul Grover / AFP - Getty Images

As for Harry, 34, he looked as dashing as always in his navy blue suit and dark red tie.

The beaming couple were guests of honor at the gala event, which raised funds Sentebale, Prince Harry's charity providing aid to children and young people battling HIV in southern Africa.

What a fabulous evening out for Meghan and Harry!