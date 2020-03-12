Meghan Markle looked sleek and elegant at one of her final events as senior royal

The former Meghan Markle did it again!

After a week filled with stunning styles — including full-length gowns, classic dresses and chic daytime ensembles — the Duchess of Sussex served up another unforgettable look as she made one of her final appearances as a senior member of the British royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, met with commonwealth scholars at Buckingham Palace before they all attended the Commonwealth Service on March 9, 2020 in London. Handout / Chris Allerton/The Duke and Duch

On Wednesday, the @SussexRoyal Instagram account shared a new video of the duchess as she visited with young scholars days earlier in her role as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

In the clip, the 38-year-old can be seen sporting a sleek navy dress with cap sleeves and a flowing cravat.

She wore the simple-but-elegant design, from Scanlan Theodore, as she spoke with students from around the world studying the environment, sustainable cities, health, and innovation and technology, according to a release from her patronage.

The visit took place Monday.

The former Meghan Markle met with students from 11 commonwealth countries - Malawi, India, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Malaysia and Sri Lanka at Buckingham Palace. Handout / Chris Allerton/The Duke and Duch

The meeting was just one of several engagements the actress-turned-duchess made over the past week as she and Prince Harry worked to finalize their formal “step back” from life as senior royals, which they first announced in January.

Meghan also spoke to female students on International Women's Day and later met with youth leadership from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust at Buckingham Palace.

The couple’s busy schedule featured high-profile events, like the Mountbatten Music Festival and the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, and at each of them, the duchess debuted a different stunning fashion statement.