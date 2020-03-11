Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a laugh in new, cute pictures

Despite being on the road lately as they made their final appearances as senior-level royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked relaxed as they shared a laugh in a recent meeting with the leaders of a U.K. charity.

The couple visited with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust at Buckingham Palace, according to a release, and discussed mental health, equal opportunities and the “importance of supporting youth leadership to help address global challenges and drive positive change around the world.”

On Tuesday evening, the @SussexRoyal Instagram account shared a few candid shots from the meeting, including one black and white photograph that showed the duke and duchess laughing alongside Kenny Imafidon, one of the advisers for the organization.

At the meeting, Harry commented on how much potential the next generation holds.

“You have a whole group of young people coming through — who just have a completely different mindset and focus on how to make things different — it’s an amazing opportunity,” he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the president and vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and have attended the organization's events regularly in the past few years. Their Christmas e-card even went out via the organization’s Twitter account in December.

Harry and Meghan have been on a whirlwind tour of the United Kingdom as they make their final appearances as senior members of the royal family. The pair plans to finalize their “step back” from their roles by the end of this month.