Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out in red for military music festival

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have a busy week of engagements ahead of them in their first foray back into public life after announcing they will step down from their royal roles at the end of the month.

Saturday evening, the duke and duchess attended the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event brings together military musicians in an effort to raise money for the Royal Marines Association.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020 in London. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Meghan stunned in a bold red gown by the London-based label Safiyaa. Paired with ruby statement earrings and a pair of matching red pumps and satin clutch by Manolo Blahnik, her outfit coordinated perfectly with Harry’s uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Meghan wore ruby statement earrings in her monochromatic red look for the event. WPA Pool / Getty Images

This joint appearance is their second royal event since the news broke in January that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family and their duties.

Their transition to a more private life is slated to be in effect by March 31.

Attending Friday's Endeavour Fund Awards, as well as the Mountbatten Music Festival, are two of their final engagements.

Harry and Meghan's final official appearance as senior royals is on March 9 for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. According to the Press Association, they will be making regular trips back to the United Kingdom, including an appearance by Harry solo at the London Marathon in April as well as a family affair at the Invictus Games in May.