Meghan and Harry attend final royal event, reunite with Kate and William

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reunited with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Monday as the couple made their final official appearance as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in attendance with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday in their final appearance as senior members of the British royal family. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Unlike last year's Commonwealth Day ceremony, Harry and Meghan were not part of the queen's official procession into Westminster Abbey on Monday and were instead separately escorted to their seats.

Harry and the former Meghan Markle make their way inside the service. Frank Augstein / AP

Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the political association of 54 nations, many of which were former territories under the British Empire. The service at Westminster Abbey was attended by 2,000 people, including 800 school children, and marks the largest interfaith gathering in the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the event marking Commonwealth Day. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Monday's event marked the end of a busy weekend for Harry and the former Meghan Markle ahead of the official close of their senior royal duties at the end of the month.

The couple stepped out in red on Saturday night, receiving a standing ovation when they attended the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan wore a bold red gown to match Harry's uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines at the event, which marked 75 years since the end of World War II.

Meghan also marked International Women's Day on Sunday with a trip to meet students at the Robert Clack Upper School in London.

She also made a surprise visit to one of her patronages, London's National Theatre, over the weekend.

Sunday also marked the first time Meghan has seen Queen Elizabeth since she and Harry made the bombshell announcement in January that they were going to step back from their royal duties. Meghan remained at the couple's new home in Canada in the aftermath of the announcement, while Harry worked out the details of their new arrangement with the royal family.

"This is a transition period they're entering at the moment,'' ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship said on TODAY Monday. "It's a 12-month period. If it works out, fine, we'll continue with it. If it doesn't work out, the door's open, they'll have them back."