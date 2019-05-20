Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 4:25 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Maisie Williams just can't stop changing her hair!

The "Game of Thrones" actress celebrated the series finale of her hit HBO show with a new hair color, and this time, she decided to go blond.

The 21-year-old posted a shot of herself rocking a blond lob and blunt bangs on her Instagram page, and captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.

While she's known for signature brunette locks while playing Arya Stark on the show, Williams has rocked a rainbow of colors over the last few months.

It all started when she debuted light pink strands in December.

Shortly afterward, Williams went a bit deeper and rocked bubblegum pink hair.

In recent months, the English actress has sported her girly pink locks on a series of magazine covers.

And then she switched things up yet again this April, debuting the most gorgeous lilac color.

Last week, Williams showed off another new hue — orange and black — while out with friends.

And now she seems to be channeling her inner blond bombshell. We can't wait to see what color she tries out next!

See some of Maisie Williams' past hairstyles:

Feeling blue

The hair chameleon rocked this daring blue hue back in 2016.

Fringe benefits

The English actress isn't afraid to add some fun fringe once in a while.

Short hair, don't care

Getty Images

In 2014, Williams sported this adorable wavy bob.

All grown up

WireImage

The "Game of Thrones" star started to experiment with different styles on the red carpet in 2013.

Blast from the past

Getty Images

Back in the early days of "Game of Thrones," Williams sported this sleek cropped cut.

One thing's for certain, this stylish actress isn't afraid to mix it up!