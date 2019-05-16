Jessica Chastain is celebrating her latest film with a bang — or should we say bangs, plural.
The actress just debuted a fresh set of fringe while promoting "Dark Phoenix" and she's looking red hot.
The 42-year-old's hairstylist Renato Campora teased the look on Instagram, revealing that he'd just cut Chastain's hair for her appearance in Mexico City.
Naturally, fans went wild and took to the comments to share their excitement over Chastain's new look.
"The bangs are back 😍 @jessicachastain you look so beautiful!," wrote @justasmalltowngirl_97, while @wherearethehotcheetos commented, "How I've missed those bangs 🔥."
Chastain has been rocking a lovely lob (long bob) in recent weeks while promoting her role in the latest X-Men film, and the fun fringe is certainly a lovely addition to the look.
The style star has flirted with bangs several times in the past, and famously rocked some full fringe back in 2014.
From the looks of it, Chastain is certainly enjoying her new look.
And it definitely suits her!
Jessica Chastain on her new roles in 'X-Men' and 'It' sequelApril 17, 201904:30
See Jessica Chastain's past hairstyles
Short and light
Late last year, the "Zero Dark Thirty" star took her naturally red locks to a lighter hue with hints of blond.
Strawberry blond
In 2018, Chastain rocked her long, wavy locks in a stunning strawberry blond shade.
Cool copper
"The Martian" star has a knack for red colors that are full of dimension and shine, like this coppery hue she wore in 2017.
Brunette babe
The 42-year-old briefly tried out life as a brunette in 2016.
Lovely lob
Though she most often rocks long, luscious locks, Chastain also likes to switch things up once in a while and get a chic cropped cut.
Fierce and fiery
Chastain is known for toeing the line between bold reds and subtle strawberry blond hues.
Blonde bombshell
Blond hair suits her! Chastain rocked this sunny look for a role in the film "A Most Violent Year" in 2014.
Sideswept bangs
In 2014, the actress flirted with soft, sideswept bangs, and totally rocked the look.
Most likely to have amazing hair
We know what Chastain's yearbook superlative should've been: Best hair in the class!
Fun flashback
The ravishing redhead posted this flashback photo of herself with heavy bangs and curly locks, and captioned the photo with the hashtags #carrottop #ginger and #flamehairdontcare.