Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 9:09 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Jessica Chastain is celebrating her latest film with a bang — or should we say bangs, plural.

The actress just debuted a fresh set of fringe while promoting "Dark Phoenix" and she's looking red hot.

The 42-year-old's hairstylist Renato Campora teased the look on Instagram, revealing that he'd just cut Chastain's hair for her appearance in Mexico City.

Naturally, fans went wild and took to the comments to share their excitement over Chastain's new look.

"The bangs are back 😍 @jessicachastain you look so beautiful!," wrote @justasmalltowngirl_97, while @wherearethehotcheetos commented, "How I've missed those bangs 🔥."

Chastain has been rocking a lovely lob (long bob) in recent weeks while promoting her role in the latest X-Men film, and the fun fringe is certainly a lovely addition to the look.

The style star has flirted with bangs several times in the past, and famously rocked some full fringe back in 2014.

From the looks of it, Chastain is certainly enjoying her new look.

And it definitely suits her!

See Jessica Chastain's past hairstyles

Short and light

Late last year, the "Zero Dark Thirty" star took her naturally red locks to a lighter hue with hints of blond.

Strawberry blond

In 2018, Chastain rocked her long, wavy locks in a stunning strawberry blond shade.

Cool copper

"The Martian" star has a knack for red colors that are full of dimension and shine, like this coppery hue she wore in 2017.

Brunette babe

The 42-year-old briefly tried out life as a brunette in 2016.

Lovely lob

Though she most often rocks long, luscious locks, Chastain also likes to switch things up once in a while and get a chic cropped cut.

Fierce and fiery

Chastain is known for toeing the line between bold reds and subtle strawberry blond hues.

Blonde bombshell

Blond hair suits her! Chastain rocked this sunny look for a role in the film "A Most Violent Year" in 2014.

Sideswept bangs

In 2014, the actress flirted with soft, sideswept bangs, and totally rocked the look.

Most likely to have amazing hair

We know what Chastain's yearbook superlative should've been: Best hair in the class!

Fun flashback

The ravishing redhead posted this flashback photo of herself with heavy bangs and curly locks, and captioned the photo with the hashtags #carrottop #ginger and #flamehairdontcare.