/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

"Game of Thrones" fans know Maisie Williams as the brunette warrior otherwise known as Arya Stark. But the actress has been sporting a totally new look lately.

Williams recently debuted pink locks on her Instagram page, captioning the post "I feel brand new," and her pink hue has been evolving ever since.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrLWaXaggLp

At first, the girly 'do was subdued and could almost be mistaken for a slightly tinted shade of blond. But not long after unveiling her new look, Williams showed off a bubblegum pink version at the premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrVBvT4A6ZE

The 21-year-old seems to be totally embracing her lighter look, and showed it off all over The City of Light during Paris Fashion Week with some pretty glam ensembles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs5lk2ig9H2

And some fun street style looks as well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsqgNPLgVyH

It's pretty exciting to see such a big change for the English actress since she hasn't strayed far from her signature look much while filming "Game of Thrones."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqe2TVlgmjw

Williams is one of several stars who are thinking pink. Hailey Bieber recently debuted a darling pink hue, and both Ashley Tisdale and January Jones love the hue.

Will Williams keep thinking pink? We're not sure, but we'll sure enjoy it while it lasts!

See Maisie Williams' previous styles:

Banging brunette

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm_mGDZA7bJ

Williams showed off new bangs and a shaggy style last August.

Lovely lob

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl-inHvgBi_

Prior to that, she'd been rocking a lovely lob sans fringe.

All glammed up

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-jt9HBEkZ

Dark, bouncy bob? Check! Williams sure knows how to play with texture and occasionally switches up her shade of brown.

Feeling blue

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHwfTMbhSyA

The stylish star surprised us all when she dyed her locks blue in 2016. She certainly rocked the daring look!

Fringe benefits

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKja5fUhYlr

The English actress isn't afraid to switch things up with a bit and add some fun fringe once in a while.

Long locks

https://www.instagram.com/p/73zSwdHqjH

In 2015, the "Game of Thrones" heroine sported a noticeably longer 'do.

Chrissy Callahan