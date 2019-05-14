Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 6:54 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Out with the old, in with the new!

As the “The Big Bang Theory” wraps up for good this week, Mayim Bialik is showing off a brand new ‘do.

The actress, 43, shared a photo of her cute, wavy bob on Instagram.

She thanked her hairstylist, Jennifer Guerrero, who came recommended by her “Big Bang Theory” costar Melissa Rauch.

“A proper and loving shout out to @jenniferguerrerohair who chopped off my old gross hair and gave me a new identity,” she wrote. “Jen, thank you for inspiring me with layers and layers of the new me post-Amy!!! And thank you for holding my hand through this transition.”

Her fun, fresh bob with sideswept bangs is definitely a departure from the long, straight locks her character, Amy, sported on the hit CBS comedy.

Bialik's character, Amy, had long, straight hair in the series. CBS via Getty Images

After 12 seasons on the show, it’s no surprise that Bialik would want to mark her transition to post-“Big Bang Theory” life with a dramatic makeover.

She was also spotted out and about earlier this month with her cute bob.

She paired the bob with quirky glasses as she and her "Big Bang Theory" costars cast their cement handprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in May. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

As the new photos show, she's since added some textured layers.

There’s nothing like a great new haircut to mark a major life transition, and Bialik couldn’t have picked a more gorgeous look to celebrate her next chapter!