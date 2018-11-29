Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

There's a reason why some beauty products become cult classics: They're iconic to the brand, timeless and have an extra special "it" factor that makes it one of a kind. The bath bomb by U.K.-based cosmetics retailer Lush certainly fits in that exceptional category.

While the bath bomb definitely has that cult following, the retailer has decided to recently expand their offerings by making a version of it, specifically for the shower, known as a shower bomb. Is the death of the bathtub in homes to blame? Maybe! But regardless, it's good news for fan of the iconic Lush product who don't necessarily want to take bath.

Just like it's relative, the bath bomb, the shower bomb fizzes as soon as the water hits it, explained Lush in a press release on their website. You can then use the foamy substance as a "cleansing mousse" all over your body. It has a starchier, almost Styrofoam-like consistency in comparison to the brand's shower jellies.

So, whether you're a bath or a shower person (another great debate!), now you can pick your type of fizzy bomb to unwind!

What is a bath bomb?

In short, it's a bubble bath-maker that fizzes, bubbles and explodes when dropped into warm water. These wondrous balls of soap come in all varieties, with some containing dried flowers, cocoa butter, sea salt or even explosions of glitter in the middle that get released at the end of a bath.

The Intergalactic Bath Bomb, which we got to see in the making, is a best-seller that offers an "out of this world" experience with its sudsy formula, neon colors, gold glitter and popping candy (more on that later).

3, 2, 1 ... blast off! Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

What are bath bombs made of?

Bath bombs are basically made of baking soda, Lush's special "bubble mix" (we didn't get all the secrets), citric acid and a mix of essential oils to impart a particular scent and feel. The Intergalactic Bath Bomb adds colorful dye pigment and gold glitter to get that swirly "constellation" effect in the water. The popping candy — yes, like the candy you put on your tongue as a kid! — adds extra fizz and texture to the water.

The Intergalactic Bath Bomb in action. Say it all together now: "Ooooooh, ahhhhh." Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

How do they make bath bombs?

The process is as fascinating as it is beautiful!

It starts by mixing baking soda, essential oils and bubble mix together. Then dye pigment and hot water are added to get three distinct colors: pink, yellow and blue. The blue powder, which makes up the majority of the bath bomb, gets gold glitter and popping candy added to it as well.

With a pinch of citric acid to help the powders pack together, the three colors are layered on both sides of a mold. An egg-shaped "insert" (with more of the original baking soda mixture)) is added in the middle with an scoop of blue powder before the two sides of the mold get smashed together. Once it's taken out of the mold, the finished bath bomb is ready to sell in a Lush location near you!

Pack it up ... and voila! Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

This article was originally published on Feb. 10, 2017 on TODAY.com.