Kelly Clarkson shares inspiring reason that 'fuels' her to stand up to body-shamers

Kelly Clarkson has no time for body-shamers, and she isn't afraid to tell them to back off.

During a chat with Serena Williams on Friday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the talk show host opened up about body image and applauded the tennis pro for always being a good role model for other women and young girls.

"I've always had to be like — stand strong for myself with my body image in the public eye, and I love that you've always done that," Clarkson said. "You are so body positive."

Williams, 39, quickly interjected and told the singer that she's always been impressed with the way she claps back at her haters.

"I love that you've always done that; it's so cool," the tennis star said. "One time, I think you went off on somebody. I was like, 'Ooh!' I loved you for it."

Williams was referring to an incident from 2015 when British TV personality Katie Hopkins body-shamed the singer on Twitter, writing the following negative comment: "Jesus, what happened to Kelly Clarkson? Did she eat all of her backing singers? Happily I have wide-screen."

When Heat magazine mentioned the comment to Clarkson during an interview, the singer said she hadn't heard about it yet. But she replied with her signature sass and said, "That's because she doesn't know me. I'm awesome! It doesn't bother me. It's a free world. Say what you will."

At the time, Clarkson went on to explain that she's never cared what others think about her.

"It's more if I'm happy and I'm confident and feeling good, that's always been my thing," she said. "And more so now, since having a family — I don't seek out any other acceptance."

When Williams mentioned the incident during last week's episode, Clarkson seemed amused and said, "Was that the British chick? I was like, 'Look, I ain't got time for you over the pond; I've got enough people hating on me over here.'"

The mother of two continued the conversation and explained what "fuels" her to keep talking about body image in a positive manner.

"What makes me mad about it, it's honestly not how it's said to me," she said. "It's rude, obviously; nobody likes to hear it. But it's because other women and other little girls are looking out there, and they're bigger than me and they're going, 'Well wait, if they think she's this way, then what does the world think of me?' And it's just like the domino effect of that is so detrimental for people's psyche."

Clarkson added she feels an obligation to keep things real since people on social media can be so cruel about body image, especially toward young women.

"I feel like I have to keep talking about it every once in a while and stand up," she said. "I try to do it in a comedic way and keep it light, but well, sometimes you just gotta shut (haters) down."