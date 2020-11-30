Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of 2 kids in divorce from Brandon Blackstock

A California court has awarded Kelly Clarkson temporary primary physical custody of her two children, as the singer and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, continue to navigate divorce proceedings.

The Superior Court for the State of California in Los Angeles County ruled earlier this month that Clarkson having "primary custody" of daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington, 4, is in "the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children," according to legal documents obtained by TODAY.

The documents, which outline a temporary child custody and visitation arrangement, cited Blackstock living in Montana while the kids live in Los Angeles as a primary reason for the decision, as well as the parents' relationship.

"The Court finds that as this case has proceeded, the level of conflict between the parents has increased," the ruling stated. "The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Blackstock declined TODAY's request for comment. Clarkson did not immediately respond to TODAY's request for comment.

Blackstock, 43, and Clarkson, 38, will share joint legal custody of the kids, which includes "the right and the responsibility to make decisions relating to the health, education, and welfare of the minor children," the documents explained. They will also share joint physical custody, with Clarkson having "primary physical custody in Los Angeles."

Blackstock will have "parenting time" with the kids on the first, third and fifth weekends of the month in Los Angeles, according to the ruling. "The non-custodial parent shall have daily FaceTime calls with the minor children at a mutually agreed upon time," it added.

The documents also stipulated how the former couple should divide up their kids' schedules during this holiday season. For example, Blackstock will have the kids from Dec. 19 until the afternoon on Christmas Day, and then Clarkson will get them back until they go back to school after winter break. Clarkson is also responsible for paying for the kids' transportation.

"The parties shall not speak in a derogatory manner about the other parent to the minor children," the document also stated. "The custodial parent shall not allow the minor children to be in the presence of any third party who speaks about the other parent in a derogatory manner."

Both parents also must follow all state and local COVID-19 safety protocols, especially limitations on the sizes of family gatherings, according to the ruling.

"All Orders herein are pendente lite (temporary) Orders and shall be in effect until further Order of the Court or any written Stipulation, as agreed to by the parties, is submitted to the Court," the document concluded.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting joint custody of their kids.

She opened up on TODAY in September about the difficulty of going through this process while in the public eye.

"I don't think anyone expects (divorce)," she told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path, and it's so hard on everyone."

"We have four kids total together," the "American Idol" alum continued, referencing Blackstock's two kids from his previous marriage. "That's a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful. It's just a tricky thing to navigate. It's hard on everyone involved."

"Going through it, it's just a really difficult thing," Clarkson concluded. "It's just a rollercoaster of emotions. ... 2020 has been really hard on a lot of us, or really every human."