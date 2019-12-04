Kate Middleton gets festive re-wearing sporty puffer jacket

The Duchess of Cambridge is getting in the holiday spirit!
During a Wednesday visit to a local charitable organization, the former Kate Middleton sported a festive red and green ensemble to spread some Christmas cheer to local children.
The 37-year-old looked cute in a green ribbed sweater, jeans, ankle boots and a familiar red puffer jacket.
The duchess was spotted in the trendy coat back in 2017 when she paired it with black slacks and sneakers while visiting young athletes at the Aston Villa Football Club.
This time around, the mother of three opted for a chic-meets-sporty look when visiting Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, where she celebrated her new patronage, Family Action, an organization dedicated to helping local families in need.
Queen Elizabeth was a patron of Family Action for more than 65 years before she passed on her role on to Kate.
The royal fashionista joined families and children who are supported by the charity for a fun-filled day of Christmas activities, including a visit to the farm's Elves Enchanted Forest, where the kiddos made decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food.
The duchess also helped families select Christmas trees for Family Action preschools.
The group enjoyed some tasty hot chocolate together, and the duchess spent some one-on-one time with the kids and the charity's staff.
Kate is a new patron of Family Action, but it's hardly the first time she's met with the organization.
Last January, she helped launch the charity's national support line, FamilyLine, and sported a long-sleeved olive dress for the occasion.