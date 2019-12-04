Kate Middleton gets festive re-wearing sporty puffer jacket

The Duchess of Cambridge is getting in the holiday spirit!

During a Wednesday visit to a local charitable organization, the former Kate Middleton sported a festive red and green ensemble to spread some Christmas cheer to local children.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The 37-year-old looked cute in a green ribbed sweater, jeans, ankle boots and a familiar red puffer jacket.

Kate got into the holiday spirit in a casual, red and green outfit. Jonathan Brady / Pool via Reuters

The duchess was spotted in the trendy coat back in 2017 when she paired it with black slacks and sneakers while visiting young athletes at the Aston Villa Football Club.

The duchess wore her red puffer coat during a visit to Birmingham in 2017. WPA pool via Getty Images

This time around, the mother of three opted for a chic-meets-sporty look when visiting Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, where she celebrated her new patronage, Family Action, an organization dedicated to helping local families in need.

Time to scout out the perfect trees for @family_action pre-schools, before heading back inside for hot chocolate! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xz1kOGOqwU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 4, 2019

Queen Elizabeth was a patron of Family Action for more than 65 years before she passed on her role on to Kate.

Kate spent time with children when visiting Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday. Eddie Keogh / Reuters

The royal fashionista joined families and children who are supported by the charity for a fun-filled day of Christmas activities, including a visit to the farm's Elves Enchanted Forest, where the kiddos made decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food.

The mother of three got in the holiday spirit with some fun activities. Jonathan Brady / WPA Pool via Getty Images

The duchess also helped families select Christmas trees for Family Action preschools.

The duchess spreads some Christmas cheer! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The group enjoyed some tasty hot chocolate together, and the duchess spent some one-on-one time with the kids and the charity's staff.

Kate leads a group of kiddos to pick out a Christmas tree. Jonathan Brady / Pa Pool via Reuters

Kate is a new patron of Family Action, but it's hardly the first time she's met with the organization.

Kate at another Family Action event in January wearing an olive-colored dress and Gianvito Rossi heels. Neil Hall / EPA

Last January, she helped launch the charity's national support line, FamilyLine, and sported a long-sleeved olive dress for the occasion.