The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are joining forces with celebrity chef Mary Berry to cook a Christmas feast for a special group of volunteers.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, announced on Instagram Saturday that they are teaming up with the former judge of "The Great British Bake Off" for a one-hour BBC special called "A Berry Royal Christmas" in which they whip up a meal to honor those volunteering to help others during the Christmas season.

The special will show William and the former Kate Middleton volunteering and visiting various charities close to their heart involving causes like healthy eating, a resource center for the homeless and a safe space for those suffering from addiction.

It's the latest collaboration involving Berry and the royal couple, as she also joined the duchess at an event in September at the opening of the Royal Horticultural Society's Back to Nature Garden in Wisley.

There has been mutual admiration between Berry and the duchess since she told Berry that she liked baking her cakes when the two met at a charity event six years ago.

"Prince William said Kate used my recipes," Berry said in a 2013 magazine article. "They were big fans at a charity auction."