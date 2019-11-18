Kate Middleton stuns in black lace Alexander McQueen gown

Lovely in lace!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out in a stunning black lace gown at the Royal Variety Performance Monday night in London. The former Kate Middleton looked stunning in the formfitting frock, which featured a sweetheart neckline and an embroidered print.
Stuff We Love
As usual, the duchess' accessory game was on point, and she paired her gorgeous gown with pumps, a black clutch and drop earrings. We also couldn't stop staring at the 37-year-old's shiny, bouncy waves.
The royal couple often attend the annual fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity, which Queen Elizabeth supports, and the duchess always dresses to impress. This time around, the fashionista opted for one of her favorite designers: Alexander McQueen, whose creative director, Sarah Burton, also designed her wedding dress.
In 2017, the mother of three sported an ethereal embellished blue gown and sparkly silver pumps to the Royal Variety Performance.
And in 2014, the duchess rocked yet another lacy black number, which she paired with a chic updo.
The former Kate Middleton certainly seems to be fond of black lace. In 2012, she looked regal at a film premiere in a design that was quite similar to Monday night's look.
Black seems to be the go-to color for many royals who attend the Royal Variety Performance. Last year, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, opted for a black-and-white sequined Safiyaa halter top and a long black skirt.
There was no sighting of the former Meghan Markle at Monday night's event, but honestly, Kate's dress was enough excitement for us!