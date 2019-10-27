Only Halloween could explain Holly Golightly and Elton John inside of a 7-Eleven shopping for candy.

Celebrities have been showing off their incredible Halloween costumes all weekend and this modern-day Holly Golightly is one of the best. Kate Beckinsale channeled the iconic Audrey Hepburn in a chic monochromatic latex ensemble.

Dressed as Hepburn’s character from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the 46-year-old actress and model posed in the snack aisle in full costume alongside her friend, Jonathan Voluck, for Instagram.

“Don’t go breaking my heart, @jsauluck,” she captioned the snap.

Beckinsale donned a body-skimming, black latex maxi dress expertly paired with a stack of pearl necklaces, elbow-length black gloves and a wide-brimmed hat tied with a white ribbon for extra measure. The "Farming" actress updated the look with a pair of sky-high platform heels to round out her 2019 Halloween costume.

To perfect her “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” look and mirror Hepburn in the film, Beckinsale added a pair of simple black sunglasses for the ultimate Holly Golightly look.

Fans and friends seemed to love her costume, taking to the comments section on her Instagram to praise the selection.

Actress Selma Blair wrote, "Always gorgeous and witty, too." Another follower commented, "Well, you've won Halloween."