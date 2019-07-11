Kate Beckinsale is exploring a classic beauty question: Do blondes have more fun?

The "Underworld" star just made her hottest hair change yet, debuting a choppy blond bob on Instagram.

And all we can say is, whoa!

The 45-year-old added the hashtag #jolt, referencing her upcoming film with the same name, and we started to wonder: Is her new 'do real or just a wig?

Wig or not, the look comes as a major surprise considering Beckinsale is known for her classic brunette locks and preference for subtle balayage highlights.

Just days ago, the star showed off her signature strands and toned figure on Instagram.

Alas, it's not the first time we've seen the British actress as a blond. Back in 2011, Beckinsale debuted long blond locks with visible roots.

It's not her first time as a blond! GC Images

She's also flirted with blond highlights several times over the years.

But Beckinsale's latest foray into life as a blond is certainly her edgiest attempt yet!

See Kate Beckinsale's hair through the years:

The 45-year-old certainly has her updo game down pat. Case in point? The sleek buns and sassy ponytails she rocks regularly.

From time to time, Beckinsale likes to switch things up with some fresh fringe.

Various shades of brown have always looked impeccable on the actress.

The stylish star is truly a master at wearing balayage!

Beckinsale looked beautiful with sideswept bangs and a deep brunette hue with just a slight touch of red.

While promoting her hit movie "Pearl Harbor" in 2001, the Brit sported a flirty, wavy bob.

The 45-year-old is now known for her perky ponytail skills, but in the mid '90s she made a major cut and rocked a sleek pixie.

The then 16-year-old kept things classic with all-black swimwear to match her jet black hair.

Even as a tot, Beckinsale knew a blunt bob and bangs were en vogue.