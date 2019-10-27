Sir Elton John has been dazzling audiences on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for months, but on Saturday, he canceled his show in Indianapolis just hours before it was supposed to start.

The 72-year-old singer apologized to fans on his social media accounts, revealing that he is "extremely unwell."

"To my dear fans in Indianapolis, it is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @bankerslifefieldhouse tonight," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself at the piano.

"I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible," he continued. "The date will be rearranged for March 26th 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding. xx"

Fans who had traveled long distances to be at the show posted well-wishes to the prolific entertainer, whose career has spanned 50 years.

"SO SAD," wrote one fan. "Heard the news when I checked into my hotel. But I'll be back in March."

"We hope you recover soon Elton! Get well soon dear can't wait to see you next year," another fan posted.

The "Rocket Man" singer is scheduled to perform 300 shows over a three-year period on five continents as his farewell to touring so he can spend more time with his husband, David Furnish, and their two young sons, Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

This is not the first time John has endured a scare. In 2017, he suffered a serious infection following surgery for prostate cancer, which he discusses in his autobiography, "Me," published earlier this month. The book also covers his struggle with addiction and eventual sobriety.

There's no doubt that the singer is a survivor, and his Indianapolis concert date has already been rescheduled for March 26, 2020. John is scheduled to perform next in Nashville on Oct. 28 and Memphis on Oct. 30.

We're wishing Sir Elton a speedy recovery!