Jessica Biel looked close to home for her Halloween costume inspiration.

The actress channeled husband Justin Timberlake's NYSNC years at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party on Friday, wearing a metallic teal jumpsuit, tiny sunglasses and white sneakers. The finishing touch was a strawberry-blond wig that resembled Timberlake's short curls during the era.

"Bye, bye, bye!" Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

Timberlake accompanied her dressed as a giant microphone, and four friends rounded out the costume as other members of NSYNC.

Justin, JC, Chris, Joey and Lance... sort of. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos

The costume comes just days after a 1999 video of Biel saying that she wasn't "a huge fan" and "didn't really listen" to the band was aired on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

We see the resemblance! Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

This isn't the first time that Biel and Timberlake, who married in 2012, have showed off great costumes together.

In 2018, the duo and their son, Silas, dressed up as the Lego versions of iconic DC Universe characters Batman, Harley Quinn and Robin. In 2017, the family went for a Disney theme, dressing up as the three leads from "Toy Story."

While Silas, now 4 years old, wasn't part of the NSYNC get-up on Friday, we're sure the family will unveil another great group costume on the holiday itself.