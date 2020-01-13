Cut it out!

Jodie Sweetin just traded in her signature sunny strands for something a bit more colorful — and she looks totally different!

The "Fuller House" actress debuted a new rose gold hairdo Sunday on Instagram, and it appears that her 9-year-old daughter, Beatrix, played a role in her unexpected color change.

"New year, new ‘do! We decided to be the Pink Ladies today, with Bea getting hot pink tips, I did a rose gold tint and the magical @annamariaorzano (hair wizard of the day!) with her hot pink stripe! Feeling good!!" Sweetin captioned the post.

The actress, who turns 38 on Jan. 19, also seems to have been inspired by her upcoming birthday, adding in the hashtag #earlybirthdayhairdo.

Later in the day, Sweetin shared another look at her new style as she checked out a vegan street food fair with her daughter and a friend.

Fans of "Full House" and its Netflix spinoff have watched Sweetin — and her hair — evolve over the years. While she's mostly stayed loyal to her blond strands, she did flirt with the color pink back in 2017.

With "Fuller House" in its final season, we're sure Sweetin will have many more opportunities to switch up her hairstyle in the months ahead. For now, we're enjoying her new "pretty in pink" look!

See Sweetin's past hairstyles

A little trim

The 37-year-old rang in the new year with a subtle trim that made her "feel fab again."

Shoulder-length strands

In 2017, the "Fuller House" star got a shoulder-grazing trim to help refresh her locks after they were regularly heat-treated on set.

New year, new do

Sweetin started the year off right in 2017 with a lovely bob featuring some long sideswept bangs.

Life in color

For a performance on "Dancing With the Stars," Sweetin rocked some funky pops of color throughout her hair.

Totally bangin'

Over the years, Sweetin has experimented with all types of fringe. This full, wispy look from 2016 was one of her bet looks to date!

Short hair, don't care

Jordan Strauss / AP

The mother of two opted for a retro curly bob at the 2016 premiere of "Fuller House."

Perky ponytails

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Gettty Images

As time went on, the budding star grew her blond locks out and started rocking some killer side ponytails.

'80s baby

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

When "Full House" premiered in the late '80s, Sweetin looked totally sweet with springy curls and bangs.